Officials with the South Shore Regional School Board are looking for after-school programs that could complement pre-primary programs at three schools.

Tenders have been issued for programs at West Northfield Elementary School, New Germany Elementary and Chester District School for after-school care from 2-6 p.m. on normal school days. Programming would also run on in-service days, early dismissal days, March Break, holidays and some portion of Christmas break, according to the tender documents.

"The times on these days will vary from normal operating times. It would not run during times when occupancy is affected by power outages or inclement weather," according to the documents.

In response to parents' needs

The documents note the programs would run with the school calendar year with the potential for summer programming. The tender for Chester District School is for the pre-primary program only, while the tender for West Northfield and New Germany is for pre-primary and school-aged children. Chester already has an after-school program for school-aged kids.

Board spokesperson Theresa Schroder said the decision was made in response to a call from parents for additional services, particularly in relation to the new pre-primary program.

"It's definitely in response to parents," she said.

"We listened to them and we're trying to find a solution to their after-school needs."

Decision is up to each board

Schroder said the plan is for the programs to begin in September. The tenders close on Dec. 15. While there would be a cost for participants, Schroder said affordability is a consideration in selecting a provider. Site visits for anyone interested in providing the programs will be hosted Dec. 8.

A spokesperson for the province's Education Department said it's up to each school board to decide whether or not to pursue similar options. There are other schools that already offer after-school options, Chrissy Matheson said in an email.

There are 54 pre-primary classes across the province, most of which opened following a campaign promise from the Liberals last spring. Matheson said the department has just concluded provincewide consultations on child-care needs and is in the process of analyzing the feedback.