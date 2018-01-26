Colchester County, N.S., is losing a little piece of history.

For three decades, Nan Harvey has been turning a small collection of records at the Colchester Historeum in Truro into a comprehensive archive of the area's history.

But she's decided it's finally time to hang up her white gloves.

"It's quite hard, actually. There are some days I think, 'Oh, I'll be glad when I'm finished.' Then there are other days when I think, 'Oh, I won't be able to look through the files, I won't be able to help people do their genealogy,'" she said Friday.

Her retirement party earlier this month drew a large crowd, including three mayors, volunteers, and her close colleagues Jim Smith and Carol Campbell.

When Harvey started on a short contract at the museum and archives in the late 1980s, there were 50 "chicken boxes" full of documents. She and her small team steadily built it into an orderly account of the region's history.

252-year-old treasure

The second floor of the Colchester Historeum has been taken over by the archives. (CBC)

In the process, they expanded the archive to take over the entire second floor of the historeum, which is operated by the Colchester Historical Society. Newspapers, maps, photos and school records carefully record nearly three centuries of ordinary lives.

One gem is Mary Miller's music book from 1766. Harvey put on her sleuth's hat to investigate and learned more of Miller's story. "She was just a young teenager and she came with her family to Hants County," she said.

She also figured out that the book was created by her music teacher and used for regular lessons.

Harvey found out that Mary Miller's music teacher made her this book for regular singing lessons in 1766. (CBC)

The archives is built on paper, but it's the people that made her career.

"It's great, it's great. I've had two occasions that I've had people come in — two groups of people come in to do research. They don't know each other, but from the conversations they're having with me, they discover, 'Hey! We are related.'"

Some of the archive work has been turned into family histories for sale at the historeum. (CBC)

Digging into your roots

Locals, and people with local roots, come to learn who they are. "We get people from all over the world. They make Truro their vacation destination because they know their family started here."

Harvey has researched her own past and understands the passion.

"It's important to know where you came from and what your family did. It gives you a sense of belonging, I think, and understanding about your family. I just can't imagine not knowing where my family came from. It's ridiculous!"

Harvey's official last day comes next week, but she'll stay on for a little longer to welcome the new archivist.