Students from over 50 schools from across the province are celebrating the contributions of African-Nova Scotians through art of all forms.

The African Nova Scotian History Challenge — organized by the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute — received more than 1,300 submissions this year from students and classes.

"Growing up in Africville," by the Grade 3 class at Halifax's St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary, includes QR codes. When you scan the code, you'll hear a student's voice telling the story depicted in pictures.

(Robert Short/CBC)

A model of Zion Baptist Church in Truro, N.S., is among this year's submissions. It was done by Mercedez Seeton, also a student from St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary.

(Robert Short/CBC)

A model of an Africville water well is another entry.

(Robert Short/CBC)

A game about Africville was submitted by students in Grades 1, 2 and 5 at Halifax's LeMarchant – St. Thomas Elementary School after they visited the community

(Robert Short/CBC)

Sophia Falle, from St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary, submitted a miniature replica of the community of Mulgrave, N.S.

(Robert Short/CBC)

Hillary Brown submitted this piece.

(Robert Short/CBC)

Sylvia Parris, CEO of the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute, will be on hand to announce the winners today at Chebucto Height Elementary School in Halifax.