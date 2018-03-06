Students from over 50 schools from across the province are celebrating the contributions of African-Nova Scotians through art of all forms.
The African Nova Scotian History Challenge — organized by the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute — received more than 1,300 submissions this year from students and classes.
"Growing up in Africville," by the Grade 3 class at Halifax's St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary, includes QR codes. When you scan the code, you'll hear a student's voice telling the story depicted in pictures.
A model of Zion Baptist Church in Truro, N.S., is among this year's submissions. It was done by Mercedez Seeton, also a student from St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary.
A model of an Africville water well is another entry.
A game about Africville was submitted by students in Grades 1, 2 and 5 at Halifax's LeMarchant – St. Thomas Elementary School after they visited the community
Sophia Falle, from St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary, submitted a miniature replica of the community of Mulgrave, N.S.
Hillary Brown submitted this piece.
Sylvia Parris, CEO of the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute, will be on hand to announce the winners today at Chebucto Height Elementary School in Halifax.