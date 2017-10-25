An advocate for people with intellectual disabilities say the government's decision to press pause on a bill that deals with intellectual capacity is a good call.

Members of People First Nova Scotia, a self-advocacy group whose members are labelled as intellectually disabled, say Bill 16's most basic flaw is to continue guardianships without review.

Bill 16 would replace the existing Incompetent Persons Act, which was struck down by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge.

The judge found the old law violated the basic rights of Landon Webb, a young man whose parents were granted guardianship over him when he was declared medically incompetent.

Cindy Carruthers, executive director of the group, said other people could be facing a similar situation.

"There could be a dozen other individuals out there, just like Landon Webb who are having their rights impinged upon and they're not even going to be reviewed or considered. So the government could find themselves in the same situation as they did with Landon," she told CBC's Information Morning.

"That really needs to be changed, it needs to come out of there in the new draft."

The government agreed to consider some amendments on Monday night and House leader Geoff MacLellan abruptly withdrew Bill 16. Earlier, a committee with a majority of government MLAs had rejected any changes.

How and if the government amends the bill could be known today, beyond its promise to review the law every five years.