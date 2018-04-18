Jennifer Halliday calls it a stroke of good fortune: she managed to give away her business through a Facebook post.

Halliday owns Advanced Mobility Orthopaedics, an orthotics clinic that supplies custom-made braces and medical supports in Sydney, N.S.

After nearly a year of trying to sell the business, Halliday found a new owner to take it over.

"I can't believe it. I'm so excited," Halliday said.

Halliday is moving to the United States with her spouse, who is taking on a new job. She didn't want to close her business, which has more than 5,000 clients.

"It was a constant stresser for me," she said.

In February, Halliday drafted her post offering to give the business to "anyone who is motivated to move to beautiful Cape Breton Island and keep it running. I am committed to my patients and staff, and would hate to see it close."

One of Halliday's suppliers in Winnipeg shared the post, and that's how it caught the attention of Stephanie Hazelwood, an orthotist in Lethbridge, Alta.

New owner was looking for a change

Hazelwood said she's always wanted to visit the East Coast and she was looking for a change.

"It just came at the right time for me. My daughter is off to school this fall, and it was just a good time for us to try something new," said Hazelwood. "A couple of years ago it wouldn't have worked and, yeah, it all fell into place."

Jennifer Halliday found new clinic owner Stephanie Hazelwood through Facebook. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

In March, Hazelwood travelled to Cape Breton to check out the clinic and the island. She said she had never travelled further east in Canada than Quebec.

"I loved it, just absolutely loved it. The people were so warm and friendly and the clinic suits me," Hazelwood said.

Halliday did her part during that visit to clinch the deal by touring Hazelwood around the island and taking her to some favourite restaurants.

Smooth transition expected

And Halliday said her efforts paid off.

"She seems like a Cape Breton girl," Halliday said, laughing. "She liked the hospitality of people, she was just really drawn to here."

More importantly, Halliday said she expects a smooth transition for the clinic and her patients.

"She's just really approachable, a really good fit. There won't be much difference around here," Halliday said.

Hazelwood admitted it's an unusual arrangement to be given a business "free and clear" but she said she completely understands Halliday's motivation.

"She really didn't want her clients to be without service once she goes and I get that," said Hazelwood. "I'm actually a little bit sad leaving the clinic that I'm leaving here for the same reason. But I'm really excited about this new adventure."

Hazelwood expects to arrive in Cape Breton within the next month.