Demand grows for free clothing service run by Adsum organization

For more than 10 years, Adsum for Women & Children in Halifax has been offering free clothing for women, families, youth and transgender persons during periods of homelessness.

But in recent years the demand has been growing.

Adsum shelters and houses homeless people, offering them support and services, such as development workshops and the DéjàVu clothing room, which has free clothes and household items.

From last April until this March, there were 3,110 visits to the clothing room. According to Kathy McNab, the fund development and communications officer at Adsum, that is an increase of almost 1,000 from previous years.

"On average, we see usually somewhere between 20 and 30 people in a day visiting, but we've had as many as 39 people in one day," she said.

Making shopping more accessible

One of the many women who comes in is Jolene Randall, a single mother. She spends her money on her children's clothing and needs, while getting her own clothes and household items for free through Adsum.

"I stayed here for a little while and when I moved out I kept coming back," she said. "They are really good people and they help you with things that you need."

She hopes to see more feminine products, such as tampons and deodorants, available there.

Jolene Randall, left, with her friend. (Aya Al-Hakim/CBC News)

The room is open from Monday to Thursday from 1-3 p.m.

Women are allowed to come twice a week to shop for 10 minutes. But in the last two weeks, after the number of clients increased, Adsum has allowed people to come in once a week and stay longer.

"Our clients like it much better this way," said McNab.

In need of more volunteers

Volunteers are needed to keep up with a steady increase in demand for services. (Aya Al-Hakim/CBC News)

Adsum is in need of more volunteers to keep up with the growing demand. The organization needs help managing donations, co-ordinating outfits and helping clients with accessories.

McNab says that this is a great opportunity for people to help others, but it also shows how homelessness is still an ongoing issue in the city.

"People are really living one paycheque away from being in poverty and being homeless, so having the extra money to be able to buy clothing for themselves and their children is becoming a luxury," she added. "Our city rent has increased a lot and social system payments have not."

Almost every week, Adsum puts out a wish list on its website. Items needed can range from seasonal clothing to personal-care items.

"It does make me feel wonderful that we can offer this and that we're able to do it because of the generosity of the city of Halifax," McNab said.