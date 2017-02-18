The Liberals will be presenting a redesigned Accessibility Act for public hearings after sessions planned for this week were cancelled because of the blizzard that hit the province on Monday and Tuesday.

Bill 59, as it's called, could affect everything from building design to how disabled people are treated in the workplace.

The act was withdrawn in November after the very people it is supposed to serve spoke out against it.

They called it "weak" and "short-sighted" and accused the government of putting too much emphasis on minimizing inconvenience to businesses.

The government promised to rethink the bill, including a new round of public hearings — and more accessible facilities at the law amendments committee.

The new round of hearings will be held at Province House on March 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on March 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nova Scotians will also have the opportunity to present by video conference during the March 3 session. The plan is to have conferencing available at 11 Nova Scotia Community College locations.