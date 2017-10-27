It's just 14 years old, but parents at an Acadian school in Antigonish County say it is bursting with students and they're starting a campaign to convince the provincial government to expand the building.

Over the last few years, francophone schools across Nova Scotia have seen growing enrolments. At École Acadienne de Pomquet, the growth is coming at a cost, according to one parent.

"It's a good problem to have," said Jennifer Nunn, the head of Foyer/École, a group supporting the school.

To deal with growing student numbers, there are three portable classrooms at the school. (Submitted by Jennifer Nunn)

École Acadienne de Pomquet, which is part of the Conseil scolaire acadienne provincial, Nova Scotia's francophone school board, was officially opened in 2003. The $8-million school had just 154 students at the time. It's since added the senior grades and now has an enrolment of more than 350, said Nunn.

"Because we have so many extra kids, we've lost all our classroom space. We don't have a computer room for them to go and learn in. We don't have a resource room where they can go and get extra help for English and math."

There are also three portable classrooms to deal with the growing numbers.

'Welcoming atmosphere'

Nunn's two children attend the school, which she describes as a family-like atmosphere. Like many parents in the area, she said she wanted to give her kids a diverse education.

"The world is so small today, anything you can add gives you an edge, and a second language is definitely a benefit to anyone in this day and age."

But she's nervous about what will happen if an expansion doesn't come soon.

"For sure we are falling a little bit behind and it's time that we get up on to an even playing field. We want to offer our children everything they can get if they go to an English school."

On the radar

Nunn is now leading the charge, hoping to convince the Education Department to announce funding for an expansion in the next budget. She said even if it works, it will be a while before the vision becomes a reality.

"Then you can start the planning process, that can take up to a year and we already have three portable classrooms, we have no room for a fourth. What are we going to do?"

The Department of Education said the request for an expansion is on its radar, but it won't commit to any timeline for funding.

"The École Acadienne de Pomquet is among a number of schools the board has identified for renovations and/or replacement," the department said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with the school board to address their concerns."