Acadian memorial remains in storage as solution sought for structural problems

A monument for victims of the Acadian Expulsion remains in storage nearly a year after it was removed from the Halifax waterfront.

Marie-Claude Rioux, executive director of Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse, said the organization is still working to fix the original problems with the large stone tribute.

"The problem with the monument is the substructure of the monument. It seems that substructure is not stable enough to hold the monument, which is very heavy," she told CBC News on Friday.

Since June 2017, the federation has been working with the Waterfront Development Corp. to find a solution.

Long-term fix should cost under $20K

Once the federation settles on a solution, it will have to figure out how to pay for it. Rioux said the "worst-case scenario" would put that price around $20,000. She said the monument cost about $50,000.

"We're looking at a long-term solution. We don't want to have to redo the whole work in five years," she said.

Marie-Claude Rioux, the executive director of the Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia, says legal agreements also tie the monument to its spot. (Radio-Canada)

The federation has ruled out moving it to a sturdier part of the waterfront for two reasons. The first is that legal agreements are in place to put the monument on that spot. The second has to do with history.

In the 1750s, the British government expelled some 10,000 Acadians from Nova Scotia.

"The reason why the monument was installed exactly where it was is because it is facing Georges Island. And we know Georges Island was the prison for Acadians while they were waiting for expulsion, for the boats to take them elsewhere," she said.

"Georges Island, for Acadians, is almost sacred ground."

Rioux couldn't say when the restoration work will start, but said it would be unlikely to happen in 2018. The monument is stored at a Waterfront Development property in Dartmouth.

No one from Waterfront Development was available for an interview Friday.