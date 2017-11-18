Just four days after an exhilarating overtime victory over the Saint Mary's Huskies, the Acadia Axemen are back on the gridiron to do battle with an even bigger foe in Saturday's Uteck Bowl.

The Axemen are playing the Western Mustangs at 1:30 p.m. in Wolfville, N.S. The winner will advance to next Saturday's national championship, the Vanier Cup in Hamilton.

Homefield advantage might be the biggest thing the Axemen have going for them in this David vs. Goliath battle. The Axemen didn't lose any games at home this year, but they're up against a team that led the nation in scoring and gave up the second fewest points, according to U Sports, the national governing body for university sport in Canada.

Western's quarterback Chris Merchant throws a pass during first half action in the OUA Yates Cup, in London, Ont., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

Acadia's trip to the Uteck Bowl has been a complicated one. While the team was supposed to play the Saint Mary's Huskies on Nov. 11, Atlantic University Sport stepped in and cancelled the game just days before it was scheduled to take place over concerns about the eligibility of a Saint Mary's player. A legal battle ensued and a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge ordered the game take place.

CBC reporter Emma Davie will be live tweeting from today's game.