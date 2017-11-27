Negotiating teams for Acadia University's board of governors and faculty association have reached a tentative deal this morning, confirmed Jeff Banks who speaks for the board of governors.

The tentative deal was reached at 6 a.m. and classes will go ahead as scheduled, confirmed Banks.

"Both sides were very happy at the end that we avoided any labour disruption," he said.

"They were stressed, we were stressed, but we ended up keeping on working at it and early last evening we felt that we were going to get somewhere and it just took us awhile to get there."

'Pushed to the limit'

Rachel Brickner, associate professor of politics and spokesperson for Acadia University Faculty Association, said the faculty is relieved to have a tentative agreement in place.

"Nobody wants a strike but we felt like we had been pushed to the limit to take this action because the board had not been negotiating with us meaningfully on our proposals," said Brickner.

"That's why we decided to strike if necessary but we are glad it didn't come to that."

The details of the tentative deal are not yet known. The faculty association wanted the university to commit to salary increases and expanding the number of full-time teaching positions from 150 to 182. They also wanted Acadia to fundraise for a child-care centre.

"We are proud of our negotiating team for their hard work and looking forward to seeing what the details are of the agreement," said Brickner.

The university's faculty association had been in a position to walk off the job at 12 a.m. today.

A strike would have affected 331 full-time and part-time professors and instructors at Acadia, along with librarians and archivists.

On Oct. 28, the association voted 81.6 per cent in favour of strike action.

Faculty members at the school in Wolfville, N.S., have walked off the job at Acadia twice in the past few years: for 18 days in 2004 and 22 days in 2007.