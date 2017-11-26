Negotiating teams for Acadia University's board of governors and faculty association returned to the bargaining table with a conciliator Sunday in Wolfville, N.S.

The Acadia University Faculty Association is in a position to walk off the job at 12 a.m. Monday, after filing an official notice of strike action with the province's minister of labour earlier in the week.

The two sides have been trying to reach a new collective agreement since March.

The faculty association said they met three previous times with a conciliator.

2 previous strikes

The strike would affect 331 full-time and part-time professors and instructors at Acadia, along with librarians and archivists.

The faculty association wants the university to commit to salary increases and expanding the number of full-time teaching positions from 150 to 182. They also want Acadia to fundraise for a child-care centre.

It said on Oct. 28, 81.6 per cent of faculty association members voted on whether to strike and and 81 per cent of those who cast ballots voted in favour of striking if necessary.

If negotiations break down on Sunday and a strike takes place, this would be the third strike at the school in 13 years. Faculty members walked off the job at Acadia in for 18 days in 2004 and 22 days in 2007.

Exams scheduled to start in 2 weeks

The university has said that in the event of a strike, residences, libraries and meal hall will continue operating as usual. It advised students to continue preparing for final exams.

There are only eight more days of classes in the first semester with exams scheduled to begin Dec. 8.

The students' union said the exam period could be shortened, exams could be sent home with students or administered off-campus or earlier work could be worth more toward a final mark.

'Serious and irreparable harm'

Late last week, 47 professors signed a letter to the faculty association, Acadia's administration and the board of governors calling for them to return to the bargaining table and find a compromise.

The letter, which was obtained by CBC, said a strike would cause "serious and irreparable harm to this institution, reduce the morale of many faculty to new lows, and dial back enrolment to potentially dangerous and unsustainable levels, which will cause further fiscal pain."

Members of faculty call for compromise

It details the list of sticking points and makes suggestions, including that a joint committee could deal with the challenges of accessing child care and that 182 full-time professors might not be needed given declining demographics.

The letter also said the possibility of a strike has already affected students' performances because they "are anxious and unable to concentrate."

Todd Smith, a biology professor, said the letter was "an attempt to give a non-partisan criticism of the current stalemate" and call attention to what the professors consider a "relatively narrow gap" between the two sides.