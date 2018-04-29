Fredericton-bound flight makes emergency landing at Halifax airport

Air Canada flight 7775 made an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Sunday afternoon after the pilot noticed smoke in the cockpit.

The flight, operated by EVAS Air, left Halifax at 11:55 a.m. bound for Fredericton and landed back at the airport at 12:07 p.m.

"When the pilot immediately noticed smoke in the cockpit, they declared an emergency and Halifax Stanfield provided emergency response in relation to that," said Theresa Rath, an airport spokesperson.

There were 13 passengers on the plane, a Beech 1900D, and everyone made it off safely with no reports of injury.

Rath said there were no signs of fire on the plane.

The plane landed at an intersection of the airport's runway. That caused some delays for inbound and outbound flights at the airport for about 45 minutes, as the airport dealt with passengers and towed the aircraft from the runway.

"Normal operations resumed at the airport at about 12:55 p.m.," Rath said.