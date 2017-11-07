The so-called abortion pill has now been available for free in Nova Scotia for a week, but confusion remains about exactly who can prescribe it.

There are currently 27 doctors in the province who have either completed or registered for training to prescribe Mifegymiso. That's 12 more physicians than had taken the course in September when the Nova Scotia government announced the medication would be free beginning Nov. 1.

Mifegymiso is a two-drug combination that terminates pregnancy in the early stages.

There are 2,400 doctors, including family physicians and specialists, practising in Nova Scotia. Seventy-three of those physicians are obstetrician gynecologists, only six of whom have the training.

Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, an obstetrician gynecologist who has taken the course, says it may not be necessary for every doctor to be able to provide the abortion pill, but certainly those who specialize in women's health should.

"While I'd like to see that number larger overall, I am optimistic that that number has almost doubled," she says.

Is the training mandatory?

What remains unclear is whether the training is actually mandatory.

Anne Trueman, spokesperson for the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, which provides the training, says her organization was told by Health Canada that while the training is still recommended, the requirement had been lifted.

The Nova Health Authority also believed the training was no longer mandatory.

Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie is an obstetrician gynecologist who has taken the course to prescribe Mifegymiso. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

But a media relations officer for Health Canada says that's not the case.

"As per currently approved conditions of use, physicians are required to take a training course prior to prescribing Mifegymiso," said Renelle Briand in an emailed statement.

Briand also says Health Canada is currently considering lifting the requirement. She acknowledges it is beyond the department's mandate to regulate the practice of medicine, which falls under provincial jurisdiction.

According to the current professional standard for The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, "a physician must have successfully completed" training before prescribing Mifegymiso.

Confusion from the beginning

MacQuarrie says there has always been confusion around the training, including its availability and cost. She says more clarity is needed in order to get more doctors on board.

"The less number of providers that have the course or the ability to prescribe the medication, the less number of patients that are likely to have access to it," she says.

MacQuarrie also says it is generally accepted that doctors are responsible for educating themselves about all drugs.

Mifegymiso has been free in Nova Scotia since Nov. 1. (CBC)

"I find it particularly cumbersome that the requirements for Mifegymiso are particularly stringent," she says, pointing out the side-effects are not as worrisome as other drugs that require less regulation.

She thinks that's partially because it is a "controversial drug for social reasons."

Not available at Halifax Sexual Health Centre

Pharmacists in Nova Scotia are not able to prescribe Mifegymiso, but 130 in the province have completed the training. The education gives them more knowledge about the drug but is not required to dispense it.

The so-called abortion pill is also not available at the Halifax Sexual Health Centre.

The centre's medical director, Dr. Joyce Curtis, says four of its doctors have taken the course and can prescribe the medication but are not currently doing so. She says this is because the medication requires at least three appointments and the centre's scheduling is such that the same doctor may not be working during the necessary time frame.

Curtis says her team is working to find a way to provide the pill.