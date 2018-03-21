Abdoul Abdi's deportation hearing at the Immigration and Refugee Board in Toronto has been postponed until after his Federal Court case in Halifax on May 29, his lawyer announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Abdi came to Nova Scotia as a refugee from Somalia with his sister and aunts when he was six years old. He grew up in provincial foster care, but officials never applied for his Canadian citizenship.

Abdi was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency earlier this year after serving nearly five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault.

Ben Perryman, Abdi's lawyer in Halifax has asked the Federal Court for a warning letter instead of a deportation order. A warning letter would give Abdi a second chance, Perryman has said.

Perryman has previously said if the Federal Court were to rule in his client's favour, Abdi's deportation order would be invalidated and he would retain his status as a permanent resident. But it's possible the federal government could start the deportation order again.

Argument to stay in Canada

Unlike the Immigration and Refugee Board, the Federal Court can take into account Abdi's experience in Nova Scotia's child-care system and his bleak prospects in Somalia — a war-torn country considered to be very dangerous.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, Canada has deported 31 people to Somalia between 2015 and Feb. 26, 2018.

Supporters argue more should be done to keep Abdi in Canada. He was moved around between foster homes 31 times throughout his childhood. His criminal past and lack of citizenship are the grounds for the would-be deportation.

If the deportation order is issued, Abdi would immediately lose access to health care and his right to work, which would put him at risk of being incarcerated again, as one of the conditions of his release from prison was that he work.

Abdi has been living in a Toronto halfway house since his release in January from immigration detention. He is currently employed in a research project that examines youth who have contact with both the child-welfare system and the criminal justice system.