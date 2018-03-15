Dalhousie University's new student union president is on a mission to bring students together as he takes the helm during a turbulent time on campus.

Aaron Prosper, a fourth-year neuroscience student from Eskasoni First Nation, is the first Mi'kmaw student to hold the position. He was elected Tuesday and replaces outgoing president Amina Abawajy.

His election comes just weeks after racist graffiti was found in the student union building, and at a time when women of colour have spoken about being under attack on campus.

The latest incident is just the surface of discrimination that's remained hidden for a long time, said Prosper.

"As an Indigenous person myself, I know it's felt within my community and sometimes a lot of it is not visual. There is so much of it that we don't see," Prosper told the CBC's Information Morning.

Prosper said racist incidents on campus have a lot to do with racial divides south of the border.

"You look at Charlottesville, you look at all these issues that have come up within the time of the new administration in the U.S., so I definitely think it does play a factor," he said.

Amina Abawajy is the former president of the Dalhousie Student Union. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Prosper campaigned on a promise to build relationships with students.

"To have a union that I think students can look to that represents them on all levels, I think that's my big goal," he said. "Moving forward and really working collaboratively with all students."

Prosper is no stranger to getting things done. He joined others in lobbying the university to install a permanent Mi'kmaq Grand Council flag last fall. It now flies beside the Canadian and Nova Scotian flags in the centre of campus.

Aaron Prosper is a member of the Eastern Eagles drumming group. (Nick Pearce/Dalhousie University)

"To me it was a sign of where our school is heading, and is wanting to head in terms of reconciliation, but not only our school, but I think our city," he said.

Prosper is a member of the Eastern Eagles Drumming group, which recently performed at Dalhousie's bicentennial celebration.

"We love to share our music," he said. "We've shared it all over the world, and it's very humbling to be a part of that group, and it's always well received by so many."