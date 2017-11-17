RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a 27-year-old man accused of sex offences against children.

Police say Aaron Byron Cumberland — who has also gone by the aliases of Aaron Austin, Aaron-Felix Austin and by the nickname Hiro — was last known to live in Bedford, N.S., but previously worked as a tennis coach for children in the Kentville area.

Cumberland is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant and was charged Thursday with three counts of child luring, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching.

He is 5-7" with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Cumberland may be driving a dark blue Mazda SUV, and police suspect he might be travelling to the U.S. He was recently seen in Sackville, N.B.

People with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 and a message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip at the Crime Stoppers website.