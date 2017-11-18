RCMP say that a 27-year-old man accused of sex offences against children turned himself in to Halifax police on Friday night.

On Friday, police asked for the public's help to locate Aaron Byron Cumberland, who they believed was heading to the U.S.

He was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant and was charged Thursday with three counts of child luring, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching.

Cumberland — who has also gone by the aliases of Aaron Austin, Aaron-Felix Austin and by the nickname Hiro — was last known to live in Bedford, N.S., but previously worked as a tennis coach for children in the Kentville area.

RCMP say Cumberland is in custody and will appear in court in Kentville.