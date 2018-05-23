A $7.5-million redesign in the works for downtown Sydney

Charlotte Street in Sydney, N.S., is getting a multi-million dollar facelift.

The street is the core of the downtown and is home to offices, banks, shops and restaurants. But over the past two decades, retail activity in the area has dwindled and a number of storefronts stand empty with windows papered over. The street itself is in need of major repairs.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has issued a request for proposals for a redesign of Charlotte Street, with bids closing on July 5.

In the past 20 years, many businesses on Charlotte Street have closed and stand empty. (Wendy Martin/ CBC)

The work will include replacing key infrastructure such as water mains, removing overhead power lines, and expanding sidewalks, trees and seating areas. The design may also include reducing traffic on Charlotte Street to just one lane to allow more room for pedestrians and a bike lane.

"I think it's an excellent opportunity to put our best foot forward and make it as pedestrian friendly and aesthetically pleasing as we can," said Michelle Wilson, the executive director of the Sydney Waterfront District Association and a member of the redesign steering committee.

The redesign is seen as a key part of an overall strategy to revitalize Sydney's urban core.

The Finishing Touch is just one of the many retail businesses in downtown Sydney that hope to see more shoppers following a redesign of Charlotte Street. (Wendy Martin/ CBC)

A report done for the municipality last year by Dartmouth, N.S., firm Ekistics suggested a successful downtown could have economic spinoffs for all of Cape Breton.

It outlined many issues that need to be addressed to create a "truly vibrant" downtown, including lowering "crushingly high" commercial tax rates, attracting more people to live downtown and designating more parking.

In the short term, the $7.5-million redesign of Charlotte Street is a priority to encourage more people to gather, shop and eat downtown.

Janelle Osborne, owner of The Finishing Touch, a furniture and interior design store, said she hopes the redesign can "bring the energy and the life back to downtown, to see the Sydney Waterfront District thrive as it used to."

Bruce and Lizz Maloney have operated a shoe store on Charlotte Street since 2003. (Wendy Martin/ CBC)

Bruce Meloney, the owner of shoe store Shoe Tree, said he sees a future for new retail outlets along Charlotte Street offering "specialty" merchandise.

He said business is brisk when cruise ships are in town, but he sees potential in the local market too, especially if the Nova Scotia Community College relocates its Marconi campus to the downtown core.

"That would be huge for us," said Meloney.

The Ekistics report said other positive developments that could revitalize the downtown include a second cruise ship berth, extensions to the Sydney boardwalk, and tentative plans for a new library and other developments on the waterfront.