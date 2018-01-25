At 90, he's probably older than most of the clients of New Dawn's Meals on Wheels program in Sydney, but Mac Cameron still gets out three times a week to drive for the agency.

He takes a helper with him on his rounds to bring the meals to the clients' door, but that's him behind the wheel, helping to deliver to as many as 40 clients a day.

"He's a special case," said Meals on Wheels co-ordinator Kathleen Whelan. "The usual time commitment, and all we ask of our volunteers, is to deliver once a week.

"A lot of volunteers volunteer in other places as well so they're spread pretty thin, but Mac has devoted himself to us and we're really grateful for that."

A typical Meals on Wheels menu. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

Cameron has lived in Cape Breton for just 10 years, moving at 80 to live near his daughter and her family.

"Before I even moved to Sydney, I was volunteering with the cancer society in Ontario," Cameron said, "so I kind of got into the volunteering mode.

"So when I came down here, I was looking for something and a friend of mine who's a real active individual with Meals on Wheels suggested I give it a try, and I did and I really enjoy it."

Cameron lives alone and said he appreciates how Meals on Wheels provides some structure in his days.

"As an older person, I have something to do," he said. "Some commitment, and I find that it keeps you kind of in tune with other people because you get to meet other volunteers, you get to meet the clients. It's a rewarding experience."

He's acknowledges other benefits too.

"The personal satisfaction you get out of just being active and doing it is a big thing for me," he said.

Meals on Wheels volunteers prep up to 40 meals a day. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

Cameron said he wishes more people would consider volunteering, "because [it's] a great way of expressing yourself and at the same time doing something that is good for your community."

At an age when many people have taken themselves off the road, Cameron intends to keep right on going.

He said he'll deliver for Meals on Wheels "as long as I can. As long as they let me keep driving."