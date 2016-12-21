An 85-year-old woman says she is recovering after being attacked and dragged from her home Tuesday night in west-end Halifax.

Jeanette MacDonald said she was home alone when she heard a knock at the door of her Pennington Street house.

"Before I could even say anything, they punched me right in the face," she said.

MacDonald said the man punched her in the face again, grabbed her arm and pulled her out of the house.

She said he demanded money and threatened that he had a gun. When she yelled for help, neighbours came to her aid and the attacker ran away.

"I was scared to death," said MacDonald, who suffered two black eyes.

"I thought they were going to kill me. I really did."

Paramedics treated MacDonald for minor cuts and bruises to her face.

Police are investigating the attack. They say they didn't find a weapon.