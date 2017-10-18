Seven Atlantic Canadian hockey players have been chosen to represent Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

A total of 66 players will represent Canada at the tournament, which runs from Nov. 5-11 in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, B.C. The players are divided into three teams and will play against Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the U.S.

According to Hockey Canada, more than 1,600 NHL draft picks have made this team since the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge started in 1986, including 13 of the last 16 first-overall draft picks. Cole Harbour native and Colorado Avalanche player Nathan MacKinnon made the team in 2013.

Maritime players

Justin Barron, Noah Laaouan and Bailey Peach are all from Nova Scotia.

Barron, a defence player, is from Halifax and plays for the Halifax Mooseheads.

Laaouan, another defence player, is also from Halifax and plays for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

Peach, a forward, is from Falmouth and plays for Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Jaxon Bellamy is a defence player from Hampton, N.B., and plays for the Moncton Wildcats.

Newfoundland and Labrador players

Brett Budgell, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook are forwards from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Budgell is from Paradise and plays in the United States Hockey League for the Chicago Steel.

Mercer is from Bay Roberts and plays for the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Newhook is from St. John's and plays in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Victoria Grizzlies.