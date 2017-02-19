Heritage designation for a Dartmouth home designed after the Halifax Explosion by the architects behind Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens will be discussed at this week's regional council meeting.

The history behind 68 Hawthorne Street connects relief efforts after the Halifax Explosion, a famed Montreal architecture firm and a Halifax businessman well-known for bequeathing his Young Avenue house to a group of women fighting for voting rights.

According to the city's research report, the building is a rare sight because it exemplifies an architectural style rarely seen outside Halifax's north end.

The building's application was first reviewed by the Heritage Advisory Committee on Dec. 21, 2016. It's one of two homes on Hawthorne Street on this week's council agenda.

A bit of north-end Halifax in Dartmouth

When the SS Mont-Blanc and SS Imo collided on Dec. 17, 1917, the resulting explosion destroyed entire neighbourhoods in Halifax and Dartmouth. The Halifax Relief Commission arranged to have established architecture firm Ross and Macdonald work with Scottish city planner Thomas Adams to rebuild the damaged areas.

Ross and Macdonald created several new home designs for single families. Many were built in Halifax's north end using hydrostone — a fire-resistant concrete block manufactured in Eastern Passage. Other homes were rebuilt with wood.

Most shared a fusion of characteristics and resembled English cottages.

68 Hawthorne is the only house on that street designed by Ross and Macdonald, who'd already designed the Château Laurier in Ottawa and Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg. They would later become known for Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto's Union Station and others.

House built for sister of philanthropist

The home at 68 Hawthorne Street was built for Annie Leedham, sister to philanthropist George Wright. (Nova Scotia Archives)

The house was built for Annie Leedham, sister to businessman and philanthropist George Wright. Wright had died five years earlier. He was the only Halifax resident on the Titanic when she sank, and left his Young Avenue home to the Halifax Local Council of Women in his will.

Leedham's home on Windmill Road was destroyed in the explosion. Her daughter owned the parcel of land on which 68 Hawthorne Street was built.

The research report says most homes on Hawthorne Street survived the explosion.