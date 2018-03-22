A first-generation immigrant from Egypt is trying to help newcomers and Canadians make a living and engage with new cultures.

Manal Osman has founded 50/50 Nova Scotia, a non-profit organization that offers free workshops in cooking, soap-making and sewing in the hopes it will encourage people, especially newcomers, to sell what they make.

"We look to support whoever wants to start a small business project and gain Canadian experience," said Osman. "At the same time, I'm also building social connections between people, to see people exchange numbers and make friends."

Manal Osman is the co-founder of 50/50 Nova Scotia. (Robert Short/CBC)

Osman immigrated to Canada in 2010 to seek a better life.

"Ever since I came here, I felt the need to become part of the community, so the idea started from there," said Osman, who is now a Canadian citizen.

Looking for funding

The organization is made up of more than six volunteers and friends who are all first-generation immigrants. They're helping Osman offer workshops such as gift-wrapping and how to make Middle Eastern fish, fatayer, cookies and pasta.

Osman and her friends have been funding the workshops from their own pockets.

Sahar Alostaz is one of the volunteers who teaches how to cook Middle Eastern food. (Robert Short/CBC)

"We really need funding to keep this going and we're still looking for ways to do that," said Amal Sharif, a Kurdish-Canadian who is helping Osman co-ordinate events and programs.

"I want to support Manal and make her dream of empowering immigrants come true," said Sharif.

Bringing people of all backgrounds together

The workshops are posted on the organization's Facebook page and take place at St. Andrew's Church whenever funding is available.

In the future, Osman plans to take the participants to the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market and have them present their work.

"In selling their creations, they'll feel a renewed sense of self-worth and that what they've done people will surely support and encourage, because that's what Canadians do here."

Osman said the table will be shared by newcomers and Canadians.

"At seeing this, people will realize that immigrants aren't here to steal people's jobs or opportunities, but rather see that Canadians and newcomers are sharing a table and the success. It's 50/50."