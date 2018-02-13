Four homes were hit by bullets in Lower Sackville, N.S., Monday afternoon, but Nova Scotia RCMP don't believe the residences were the intended targets.

Police were called to Sunnyvale Crescent at 1:45 p.m. after getting calls from people in the area who reported hearing gunshots.

"A very, very traumatic and upsetting incident, particularly where it's in broad daylight on what appears to be a really quiet neighbourhood," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Rounds found inside homes

It's unclear how many shots were fired, but police believe it was six or seven. Two homes were hit on the outside and the bullets pierced the walls of the two other homes and ended up inside.

At one home, a bullet went through the exterior wall and into a closet. At the same home, another bullet pierced the hood of a vehicle in the driveway.

At another home, a bullet was found on a living room couch.

This map shows the location of four homes that were hit on Sunnyvale Crescent. (Submitted by RCMP)

A small black vehicle was seen speeding toward Beaver Bank Road and a man who had been on foot was spotted getting into a white Honda CR-V that also sped off, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the Honda appeared to be a white man between 25 and 30, with a thin build wearing all black. Police said witnesses told them he had a handgun and was wearing white gloves. The passenger in the Honda appeared to be a white woman in her 20s who was wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood that was pulled up.

Intended target

Police said the small black car, described as an older model with a loud exhaust, left Sunnyvale Crescent and turned right on Beaver Bank Road.

It ran through a stop sign and nearly hit another black car that had been travelling south on Beaver Bank.

Footage from the security camera at a Beaver Bank Road business recorded the incident to have happened at 1:44 p.m.

Police believe the intended target of the gunshots were the people in the black car with the loud exhaust.

Security camera footage from a nearby business on Beaver Bank Road. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP are looking to speak with more witnesses as well as the people who were in the car that was nearly hit by the black car with the loud exhaust.

"It doesn't matter how small that information is, it's a detail that might really help us put things together so we're really asking for the public to assist with this investigation," Clarke said.

Investigators on the case can be reached at 902-490-5020.