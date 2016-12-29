This abandoned house in Florence burned June 30. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Another volunteer firefighter in Cape Breton has been accused in a string of suspicious fires earlier this year.

Gary Richard Luker, 33, is the third member of the Florence volunteer fire department to face charges.

The North Sydney man is due in Sydney provincial court Jan. 17 on two charges of arson.

Several abandoned buildings were set on fire in and around Florence and Bras d'Or over the summer.

Volunteer firefighters James Clayton MacDonald of Bras d'Or and Stephen Tremblett of North Sydney were arrested and charged in August.