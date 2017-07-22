As thousands of young female soccer players descend on the Annapolis Valley for the Gunn Baldursson Tournament, organizers of the 30th annual event are working around the clock to make this year's event extra special.

The tournament was started in 1988 shortly after Gunn Baldursson, a third-year pre-med student at Acadia University was killed in a tragic car accident.

Originally from Iceland, Baldursson moved to Canada with her family when she was 15.

Memorial competition draws 116 teams

She was a scholar, athlete and violin player with the Nova Scotia youth orchestra. She was also a leading soccer player in Canada, and an Atlantic Conference All-Star every year while playing for the Acadia women's soccer team.

This year, the Valley District Soccer Association stepped in to help Acadia University run the tournament, which organizer Dwight McLeod said is the largest in Atlantic Canada with 116 teams coming from across the Maritimes.

By partnering with the university, McLeod said they're hoping to attract even more teams.

"VDSA wants to help grow the tournament again with a new management team that is eager and trying to grow it even bigger," said McLeod.

Soccer players from ages 10 to 35 will play at fields at Acadia University where the tournament is headquartered, as well as Kentville, New Minas, Port Williams and Canning.

'We try to keep the fun in it'

McLeod said spectators can expect some competitive, high-calibre soccer throughout the weekend.

"There are triple-A teams, which are the premier teams that young players try out for and strive to make," said McLeod. "It is competitive, but we try to keep the fun in it."

On top of exciting soccer, McLeod said they've got plenty of giveaways planned for the 30th anniversary of the tournament.

While the Baldursson family, who moved back to Iceland, did make it to Nova Scotia for the 25th anniversary, McLeod said they're not expecting anyone to make the trip this year.