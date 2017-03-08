Halifax police are convinced witnesses in the community can help them solve three high-profile 2016 homicides, and they're hoping a reward for information will push people to come forward.

The province has added the deaths of Rickey Walker, Terrance Izzard and Tyler Keizer to its major unsolved crimes program that offers up to $150,000 to people that give information that leads to a conviction.

"We're hoping that this will prompt some people to come forward with any information because we do believe people know some things about all three of these homicides," said Const. Dianne Penfound.

Fatal shootings

The three men were each shot to death. Penfound said she doesn't believe there have been major developments in any of the investigations.

Walker died on Sept. 1. He called police after he'd been shot on Leaman Drive in Dartmouth, but he died hours later.

Terrance Izzard, 58, was shot on Cragg Ave. in Halifax on Nov. 14. Police say he might not have been the intended target.

Tyler Keizer died just one week later when he was shot to death on Falkland Street. His death was the 12th homicide in the city in 2016.

Penfound said witnesses may be hesitant to speak with police because of retaliation fears.

"What's important here is that there's three people that lost their lives, and if anybody has any information to help us proceed with these cases and conclude them for the family members especially, we feel it's the right thing to move forward," she said.