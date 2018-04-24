Some of Nova Scotia's dry communities are considering going wet, but that transition will come with a hefty price tag.

There are just over 100 'dry areas' in Nova Scotia, where the sale or serving of alcohol is prohibited. On May 8, three of these areas will hold plebiscites to decide whether they'll give up their alcohol-free status, to allow new businesses to open in the area.

James Inglis, a fifth-generation apple farmer who's planning to open a cidery in District 4 of Annapolis County said he's hopeful the community will vote in favour of allowing alcohol.

"It's a callback to the old Prohibition days, and it's interesting in the sense that some of these communities still hang on to these histories," he said. "Those are just little quirks that we have in this province."

District 3 in Annapolis County and District 8 in Colchester County will also hold votes.

Past plebiscites all ended in 'wet' vote

John MacDonald, the executive director of the Alcohol and Gaming Division of Service Nova Scotia, said after Prohibition ended in 1929, the Liquor Control Act allowed municipalities to vote on whether to go wet.

"And municipal boundaries change over time, so one of the difficulties we have in determining whether or not a place is dry or wet is we have to take a look at how those boundaries have changed whenever a new place wants to open."

In the last 20 years, MacDonald said that every plebiscite on this question has resulted in the community deciding to allow alcohol.

'An expensive proposition'

But communities are still obligated to hold votes, even when few residents bother to cast a ballot.

"We had a plebiscite in Advocate Harbour [in 2013]. There was 136 eligible voters in that district and only 30 showed up," said MacDonald. "So around 22 per cent voter turnout, so very very low, and the cost is very high."

MacDonald said the cost of the plebiscite in Advocate Harbour was $215 per vote, compared to roughly $15 in the provincial election of the same year.

Elections Nova Scotia, which runs plebiscites on behalf of Alcohol and Gaming and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, said the average cost of the last seven plebiscites was about $11,000 each.

"It's an expensive proposition," said MacDonald.

Hoping for a yes

For some Nova Scotians, the viability of their business hangs in the balance.

Jill Linquist, president of the Raging Crow Distillery set to open in North River — one of the communities that will vote on May 8 — said being located in a dry community has posed challenges.

"It was certainly a great surprise to us, and that was a little bit of a bump and a hurdle that we weren't expecting," she said of the area just outside Truro.

Now, they're trying to rally supporters ahead of the plebiscite.

"We're very hopeful that it will be yes," she said.