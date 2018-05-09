3 Nova Scotia communities that were booze-free are now going wet

The president of a soon-to-open distillery in North River, N.S., is thrilled that a plebiscite in the dry community will allow it to go wet.

The unofficial results of the May 8 vote for District 8 in Colchester County were 186 yes votes and 26 no votes.

"We're thrilled to have the support of the community," said Jill Linquist, the president of Raging Crow Distillery, which is just outside of Truro.

"It seems like an ineffective use of the scarce province's dollars, the cost of a plebiscite with an overwhelming majority, 90 per cent essentially, have all agreed in favour of it being a wet community, as well as the two communities in the Valley."

The unofficial results in Annapolis County's District 3 were 90-9 in favour of going wet, and 134-28 for doing the same in District 4.

Liquor laws

There are about 100 dry areas in Nova Scotia where the sale or serving of alcohol is prohibited. After Prohibition ended in 1929, the Liquor Control Act allowed municipalities to vote on whether to go wet.

In the last 20 years, all plebiscites on whether to go wet have gone in favour of allowing alcohol.

Linquist said the change means her business won't have to resort to Plan B — setting up a retail outlet outside of the community to sell the company's vodka, gin, rye, rum and specialty liqueur products.

While it's fine to manufacture alcohol in a dry community, you can't sell or drink it there.

Linquist said Raging Crow should be up and running by the end of the summer.