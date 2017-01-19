Today, the U.S. presidential inauguration. Soon, the Halifax casino.

American rock band 3 Doors Down, one of the bigger musical acts at the U.S. pre-inauguration concert for Donald Trump, will follow up Thursday's performance in Washington, D.C., with a couple of gigs at Maritime casinos.

The shows, scheduled for March at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton and Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax, follow a pit stop in Plant City, Fla., for the annual Strawberry Festival.

The Three Doors Down tour schedule is amazing. pic.twitter.com/BPd8lK89V9 — @mattyglesias

The band is scheduled to head west across Canada after visiting the Maritimes, with six more shows from Montreal to Edmonton.

'Makes you complicit'

If the comments on the band's official Facebook page are any indication, some Canadians aren't happy.

"Might as well cancel the Canadian stops on your tour right now," said one comment that had more than 3,000 likes and 450 replies on Thursday evening.

"Playing for a misogynistic, racist, homophobic tyrant like Trump makes you complicit."

The replies are a mix of pro and con, with many on both sides vitriolic.

Trump and his family made an appearance Thursday at the Make America Great Again Welcome Concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Thousands of people gathered on the mall in Washington for the event, many donning Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" campaign hats.

Dylan, Springsteen, 3 Doors Down

3 Doors Down, best known for their 2000 hit Kryptonite, is part of a bill that includes country singer Toby Keith and actor Jon Voight.

The lineup has been mocked by some as less star-studded than past events that have drawn such chart-toppers as Bob Dylan (for Bill Clinton's inauguration) Bruce Springsteen (for Barack Obama's) or Ricky Martin (for George W. Bush's).

the Donald Trump presidential inauguration lineup really is the, "who's who" of WHO? — @EddieDellaSiepe

Trump's inaugural concert lineup looks like he found a CD wallet in a Hooters parking lot. — @gordonshumway

The Maritime shows, which were booked before Trump's team asked the band to play the concert, will be at least three steps down in terms of the crowd: hundreds of thousands are expected in Washington, while capacity at Casino New Brunswick is 2,100.

A media relations director with Great Canadian Casinos couldn't immediately provide ticket sales information.