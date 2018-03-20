Halifax Regional Police say they have charged three men with second-degree murder in the death of Derek Miles.

Miles, 42, was found in medical distress in an apartment on Pinecrest Drive in north-end Dartmouth on Jan. 19. He died at the scene and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide the next day.

Police arrested two men yesterday and one this morning.

George Andrew Purvis, 30, of West Chezzetcook, and Gregory Maxwell Purvis, 52, of Dartmouth, were arrested yesterday. A Dartmouth man, Murray Robert Timmons, 26, was arrested at Dartmouth provincial court this morning.

The three are scheduled to appear today in Dartmouth provincial court.

In addition to the murder charge, Timmons is facing three charges of breaching court orders.

Timmons and another man are also facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault related to an incident in Dartmouth in October.