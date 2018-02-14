A 28-year-old man who threatened to kill two police officers then tried to run away was Tasered in Halifax last night, Halifax Regional Police say.

The man, who's from Halifax, was arrested and is now facing several charges.

The man approached the officers just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Barrington Street while they were dealing with a separate call, say police, and threatened to kill both officers.

When officers tried to arrest the man he ran down the street.

"The male then turned toward both officers yelling he was going to stab them," stated HRP in a news release.

That's when the officers used a stun gun, also known as a Taser, on the man. No one was injured during the altercation, police said.

A knife that was near the man was seized and he was arrested.

He's facing several charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest and uttering death threats.