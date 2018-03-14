A 22-year-old man is dead after he fell in a Tuesday morning workplace accident in Burnside, N.S., says the Department of Labour.

The accident happened at around 10 a.m. at the Kent Building Supplies location that's under construction at 680 Cutler Ave., said Halifax Regional Police.

The man had serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A stop-work order has been placed on working at heights at the site, said the Department of Labour.

The department's occupational health and safety division is on site and investigating.