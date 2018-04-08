200 young skaters compete at Atlantic Canada Skating Championships

The 2018 Atlantic Canada Skating Championships wrapped Sunday after 200 skaters, ages seven to 18, competed at the East Hants Sportsplex in Nova Scotia.

This year's weekend-long event brought in young skaters from all four Atlantic to compete in 250 programs.

"It's events like this that help develop skating, not only in Nova Scotia but throughout Atlantic Canada," said Jill Knowles, executive director of Skate Canada Nova Scotia.

"And with the success at of our figure skaters at Olympics and Worlds recently, these children all have something a little extra to strive for."

Olympic inspiration

Canadian figure skaters made an impression at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Canadians brought home medals in four of the five events, including two gold and two bronze.

Kaetlyn Osmond, the skater from Marystown, N.L., came back from the Olympics with a bronze and gold medal. She was an inspiration to many of the young girls and boys competing this weekend.

"I think that Kaetlyn Osmond inspires all the people from Newfoundland because she is from Newfoundland and she won the world medal this year," said Boroka Albert, an 11-year-old skater from St. John's who won a bronze medal this weekend.

Atlantic championships are important to young skaters, Albert said.

"All year, this is the competition that we've been working hard for and it's the biggest competition also and it's really fun to see our friends from Nova Scotia."

Improving skills

Rachael Tuff, an 11-year-old skater from Witless Bay, N.L., won gold over the weekend.

"I had lots of fun hanging out with my friends and competing and I really enjoyed the time here and traveling," Tuff said.

Tuff said figure skating is becoming more popular back home.

"I think it is because now there's big competitions almost all year round and there's more people in each category competing," Tuff said.

The 2018 Atlantic Canada Skating Championships have been held at the East Hants Sportsplex for the past six years. (Paul Legere/Radio-Canada)

Knowles said competing and making friends is a big part of the championships.

"They get to complete against one another and by doing so, they form new friendships, they renew some old ones. Some of them haven't seen each other since last year. And they get to see the progression in everybody's skating throughout the year, " said Knowles.