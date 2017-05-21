Greg Wieczorek of Halifax and Roslynn Decker of Corner Brook, N.L., took top honours at this weekend's Blue Nose Marathon.

Wieczorek crossed the finish line in two hours and 41 minutes and Decker completed the 42-kilometre race in three hours and eight minutes.

It's Wieczorek's fourth Blue Nose Marathon title since 2010.

Johana Kariankei of Kenya was the first man to cross the half-marathon finish line in one hour and seven minutes. Virginie Larochelle of Quebec City was the first woman to cross with a time of one hour and 28 minutes.

Connor McGuire of Halifax was the winner of the 10K, completing the course in 33 minutes and 39 seconds.

Elizabeth Macdonald of Halifax was the women's winner of the 10K with a time of 40 minutes, 17 seconds.

More than 10,000 people gathered in downtown Halifax this weekend to participate in the 14th Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon's six different events including the 5 km, marathon team relay and youth run.

The event benefits charities through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, as participants will raise money for 73 registered charities. Last year, the fundraiser brought in more than $597,000 for local charities.

Street closures and parking bans were in place throughout the weekend along the race courses. All the details are on the Blue Nose Marathon FAQ.