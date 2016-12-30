Let's face it, 2016 has been a wild year in the headlines. Donald Trump won the presidency and a seemingly endless number of beloved celebrities died.

Nova Scotia has also had its share of strange news.

Here are some of the highlights:

Something fishy in the Annapolis Valley

One of the most read and widely shared stories of 2016 had to do with something fishy happening at a dry hydrant in the Annapolis Valley.

While having a hard time pumping water from a pond to fill a pump truck, volunteer firefighters in Aylesford were stunned to find the hydrant clogged with fish.

"When we took it apart we found a bunch of fish that came up through the strainer, and how they got in there is beyond me," said Shawn Carey, chief of the Aylesford and district volunteer fire department.

The story got a whopping 446,907 page views and was shared more than 26,000 times on social media.

Beer nearly as old as Canada tastes 'pretty good'

This 125-year-old bottle of Keith's was still fizzy, despite being underwater for decades. (CBC)

Researchers at Dalhousie University and a Halifax bar owner tested — and tasted — an historic bottle of Alexander Keith's beer found off the coast of Halifax earlier this year.

Jon Crouse was scuba diving in the Northwest Arm near Halifax in 2015 when he discovered the nearly full bottle of Keith's suds. From the markings on the bottle, Crouse estimated it was likely made between 1872 and 1890.

Once experts confirmed the murky liquid was in fact beer, Crouse posted to Facebook: "It was a great day/experience! And I'm really happy it's beer and not pee."

Chris Reynolds, who co-owns Stillwell Bar, said the brew tasted "pretty good" and was likely similar to what beers were intended to taste like in in 1870.

Pants lost then found after drunken night out

The Ottawa man doesn't remember exactly how he lost his pants, but he offered a reward for their return. (Getty )

An Ottawa man turned to Haligonians on content-sharing website Reddit with an odd request earlier this year: "Please help me find my pants."

Andy Gaudry was visiting Halifax for his grandmother's 80th birthday in June and went out on the town with some cousins — things get foggy from there.

"It's a great town, I enjoyed myself thoroughly. So much so I felt the need to walk around without my pants on."

His call for help worked and — spoiler alert — his pants were found.

The oldest known vertebrate doesn't hit puberty until 150

Greenland sharks are slow-moving bottom dwellers that spend most of their long lives living at great depths. (Julius Nielsen)

2016 went down as the year we learned Greenland sharks can live 400 years and don't even reach puberty until their 150th birthday

Humans average about 82 years, according to the World Health Organization.

"We're not going to make it to 400. So the biological mechanisms behind how this creature can live, perhaps, twice as long as other long-lived vertebrates — it's got to be a fascinating thing to explore," said Chris Harvey-Clark, a marine biologist at Halifax's Dalhousie University.

Fun fact: they're also tremendous cannibals.

Creature with glowing green eyes

The creepy-looking deepwater fish was photographed by fisherman Scott Tanner. (Submitted by Scott Tanner)

Strange animal stories are usually a hit with readers. This latest entry is no exception.

Lurking in the depths of the ocean is a creature with neon green eyes, a long pointy snout and ribbed fins resembling feathered wings.

Scott Tanner was on board a fishing trawler off the coast of Newfoundland when crews pulled up a longnose chimaera, a deepwater species rarely caught. ​

Presidential shout-out

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his toast at a state dinner in honour of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (CBC News)

When outgoing President Barack Obama name-dropped the Canadian island Cape Breton at a White House state dinner in March, the internet paid attention.

In his toast, Obama paid tribute to the values that the U.S. and Canada share.

"Where else would we see a community like Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, welcoming Americans if the election does not go their way?" Obama told the White House dinner guests.

The shout-out resulted in more than 208,000 clicks on that story.

Cop line bling ​

Where Drake croons 'You used to call me on my cellphone, late night when you need my love,' in his chart-topping single, the RCMP singer complains, 'You sped past my cruiser, you nearly hit my leg!' (Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police/YouTube)

In the video "Cop Light Bling," a handful of RCMP officers cheerfully mimic Toronto rapper Drake's Hotline Bling video while a uniformed frontman lip-syncs.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the spoof song and video were made to remind people of a six-year-old law that requires drivers to slow down and move into the farthest lane from any emergency vehicle that is stopped with its lights flashing.

"Humour always gets people's attention and we really wanted unorthodox, unique, a memorable way of getting the message out there," RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said at the time.

Success.