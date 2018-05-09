Girl, 15, charged with attempted murder after officer stabbed in west-end Halifax

A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are facing a slew of charges after a Halifax Regional Police officer was stabbed yesterday morning in west-end Halifax.

The injured officer, Const. Andrew Gordon, underwent surgery after the incident and was recovering in hospital in stable condition yesterday.

According to police, Gordon found the truck on Highway 102 near School Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Two people fled, and the officer found them near Ashburn Golf Club on a trail just off Joseph Howe Drive.

The officer was allegedly stabbed by the girl when he tried to speak with the pair, according to police. A vehicle and four knives were recovered from the scene.

Other officers and a police dog tracked down the girl and the boy who were found nearby and arrested.

The girl is facing the following charges:

Attempted murder

Possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

Theft under $5,000 (two counts)

Break and enter

Theft and possession of a motor vehicle

Dangerous driving and mischief

The boy is facing the following charges:

Possession of a weapon

Theft under $5,000 (two counts)

Break and enter

Theft and possession of a motor vehicle

Dangerous driving and mischief

Joy riding

Police said some of the pair's alleged crimes happened in the Truro area.

The boy is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. The girl, who police said is currently in hospital, will appear in court once she's discharged. Police said the girl's injuries were not as a result from her arrest.

The investigation snarled traffic coming onto the Halifax peninsula Tuesday morning and shut down a popular walking trail just off Joseph Howe Drive. Police officers could be seen on the trail with guns drawn shortly after 6 a.m.