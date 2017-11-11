Two people were taken to Charlottetown Saturday morning after a fishing vessel began taking on water late Friday night about 70 nautical miles northwest of the Magdalen Islands.

The fishing vessel sent out a distress call at about 10 p.m., and the rescue crew responded immediately, but because of rough seas the rescue couldn't be completed until Saturday morning.

"They tried to do it, but the sea was deteriorating so they dropped, I think, a raft and some safety equipment and were going to try again in the a.m," said Capt. Marc Greatti, a Joint Task Force Atlantic duty public affairs officer.

A 413 Squadron Cormorant helicopter from Greenwood, N.S., was deployed to assist in the rescue. The two people were hoisted to safety at about 10 a.m.

Greatti said the people were OK. He said he didn't know the name of the fishing vessel or its origin.

