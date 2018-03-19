Two men have been arrested in connection with the homicide of Derek Miles, a 42-year-old man from Dartmouth who died in January.

Charges are anticipated against a 30-year-old man who was arrested in the 6000 block of Highway 207 in West Chezzetcook, N.S., and a 52-year-old man in the 200 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth, N.S.

The two men are in police custody.

Miles was pronounced dead after emergency personnel responded to a report of a man in medical distress and were called to an apartment in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth on Jan. 19.

Police are still looking to speak with people who know more about the incident who have not yet spoken to investigators. Anonymous tips can be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers and police can be reached directly at 902-490-5020.