Two masked men forced their way into a Middle Sackville, N.S., home Thursday, tied up a man and robbed him, police said Friday.

The victim answered a knock to his front door on Hanwell Drive around 9 p.m., Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said. He told police two men wearing ski masks pushed inside and assaulted him, then restrained him while they rummaged through the house.

They stole items, but the man was unhurt. When they left, the man got himself free and ran to a neighbour.

RCMP and a Halifax Regional Police dog unsuccessfully searched for the two men. One stands about 5-5" and the other was taller.

Police are investigating.