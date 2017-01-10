The Nova Scotia Health Authority says two separate cases of invasive meningococcal disease were reported in the Halifax area over the holiday season, but there was no outbreak.

The authority sent a bulletin to health-care providers across Nova Scotia as one of those infected had people close to them attending several universities across the province.

"There was no case of increased risk to the public that we felt that people of the public needed to take any action," said Trevor Arnason, regional medical officer of health for the central zone for the health authority.

'It's very rare'

Invasive meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that can invade the body and cause either a blood infection, or affect the spinal cord and cause meningitis. It is spread through direct contact with mouth and nose secretions of an infected person.

"It's very rare and when it does happen it can be a fairly rapid onset of sudden symptoms like fever, headache, change in level of alertness, altered mental state and a stiff neck ... sometimes people will have nausea and vomiting and sensitivity to light," Arnason said.

The two cases in Halifax were caused by different strains of the bacteria and not related in any way, Arnason said.

Common for cases this time of year

He said it's possible to see a few cases of the disease this time of year because more people are spending time indoors and may have closer contact with others.

"What was unusual here is that we had a number of people who may have come in contact with cases who would be traveling to other parts of the province," said Arnason.

"The nature of invasive meningococcal disease is that individuals attending universities, living in dorm rooms, are at a higher risk normally. So this isn't an unusual population for us to see it in. I wouldn't say this case provided an additional risk at the universities."

Make sure immunizations up to date

He said because of that, the health authority follows up with those who were in close contact with the people who had the disease.

"In the vast majority of cases that is enough to stop transmission," Arnason said.

The best way to avoid getting sick, Arnason said, is good hygiene practices — like handwashing and not sharing water bottles or utensils — and making sure immunizations are up to date.