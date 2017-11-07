Two special constables with Halifax Regional Police have been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a 41-year-old man was found dead in a police station cell last year.

Corey Rogers was found unresponsive in a cell in the early-morning hours of June 16, 2016. Paramedics were called, but Rogers could not be revived.

Rogers had been arrested for public intoxication the previous evening outside the IWK Health Centre.

The case was handed to Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which investigates serious allegations against police forces. SIRT in turn referred the case to prosecutors in Manitoba because the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service wanted to avoid any appearance of conflict.

Corey Rogers, 41, died in June 2016 while in police custody. (CBC)

"Wherever the investigation was taking them, it was getting too close for comfort for what, I guess, they felt was proper," said SIRT's acting director John Scott.

Special Const. Daniel Fraser and Special Const. Cheryl Gardner were each charged with criminal negligence causing death on Tuesday. Both were working as booking officers on the night of Rogers's arrest, SIRT said.

Halifax Regional Police said the force would not be able to comment on the matter while it is before the courts.

"Proper care of those in custody is a priority for us, and as such, we review and enhance our practices and are confident in our employees' ability to appropriately manage the care of people in custody," HRP said in a statement.

Rogers's death had also been the subject of a Police Act investigation, but that has been put on hold pending the outcome of the criminal charges.