2 firefighters injured in North Preston fire after stairs collapse

Two Halifax regional firefighters were injured in a blaze Thursday night at a North Preston home when a stairwell inside the burning structure collapsed, plunging one man into the basement.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews were called to the fire on Simmonds Road at about 6:30 p.m.

"Most of the fire was located under the stairwell so it compromised the stairs — it burnt the stairs out. One firefighter fell through to the basement. [The other] went down and extricated him from the building," said division commander Brad Connors.

"They were taken to Dartmouth General Hospital where they are being held overnight for observation."

Residents of the home were not inside when fire crews arrived, Connors said.

The home was extensively damaged, he said. About 40 firefighters were at the scene until about 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.