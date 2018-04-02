2 charged in Millbrook suspicious death now being called a homicide

Two people face charges in connection with a suspicious death on Sunday in Millbrook, N.S., that RCMP are now calling a homicide.

On Sunday at 3:30 a.m., a 911 call was received from a residence on Willow Street about a 46-year-old man who wasn't breathing. The man was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead, said Cpl. Andrew Joyce.

Kevin Brian Sylliboy, a 25-year-old man from Millbrook faces second-degree murder charges, while a 35-year-old woman from Truro is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder.

Court appearance coming on Tuesday

The accused are in custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Joyce said as part of the investigation, several locations have been searched.

Police don't believe the incident is a random act.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Millbrook RCMP at 902-893-6819 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through a secure web tip at the website for Crime Stoppers.