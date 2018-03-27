Crown makes opening statements in Dartmouth 1st-degree murder case

The Crown made its opening statements this morning in a Halifax courtroom in the first-degree murder trial of Randy Desmond Riley, and is now calling its first witnesses in the case.

Smith was shot to death in Dartmouth on Oct. 23, 2010. (Department of Justice)

Donald Chad Smith, a father of two, was gunned down in north-end Dartmouth while delivering pizza to an apartment building on Joseph Young Street on Oct. 23, 2010.

Riley, 27, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and to a weapons charge related to a sawed-off shotgun.

On Monday, a jury six men and eight women was selected.

Twenty-two days have been set aside for the trial.

On mobile? Follow Blair Rhodes's live blog of the proceedings here.