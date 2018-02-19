A 17-year-old youth from Parkdale, N.S. is facing charges after he was found driving with his blood alcohol levels at nearly two times the legal limit.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a complaint of gunshots heard near Farmington Road, according to a news release.

After witnesses provided a description of the suspect vehicle, police located it a short time later on Mackay Road near Union Square, N.S.

A rifle was seized from the passenger seat and police said they noticed signs of alcohol impairment.

The 17-year-old was arrested without incident and police say no one else was in the vehicle.

Police charged him with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, and careless use of a firearm.

The 17-year-old was released to the custody of his father and is expected to appear in Bridgewater Youth Court on March 7.