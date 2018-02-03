A golf club in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley that served the public and military personnel near 14 Wing Greenwood for almost 60 years won't be closing after all.

On Friday, the owner of Eagle Crest Golf Course in Centreville, N.S., announced the club would be leasing 14 Wing Greenwood Golf Club and be responsible for operating it.

"What was appealing is it's a half-hour away from our golf course," said Osbourne Ward, Eagle Crest's owner and manager.

"It would open up opportunities for having dual membership, people could travel back and forth and play two clubs."

The deal was made official on Friday. Pictured left to right are Col. G.M. Adamson, the base commander for 14 Wing Greenwood, and Osbourne Ward, the owner and manager of Eagle Crest Golf Course. (Eagle Crest Golf Course)

The Greenwood course has a long history and first opened in 1959. Last spring, it was announced that 2017 would be the final year for the course.

Ward said members will have the option of buying a membership for one of the courses or getting a dual membership.

The Greenwood course snakes alongside the Annapolis River. (Google Maps)

He said the two courses are quite different. While Eagle Crest is hilly and offers views of farmland, mountains and wildlife such as eagles, Greenwood is flat and meanders along the Annapolis River.

"It's totally different than our golf course and that's what made it interesting because to have another golf course that is kind of the same thing, it wouldn't be as appealing," he said.

How the course was saved

Ward said after it was announced the Greenwood club would be closing, members got together and looked at what could be done to save the course.

A consultant was hired to find a new operator and Eagle Crest was one of six bids submitted to take over the operations, said Ward.

Eagle Crest Golf Course first opened for play in 1994.