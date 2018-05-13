13-year-old faces charges after taxi driver stabbed in Cape Breton

A 13-year-old boy from Sydney, N.S., is facing charges including aggravated assault after a taxi driver was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say officers on patrol noticed a taxi stopped on Bentinck Street around 3:41 a.m.

Police saw the taxi driver in an altercation with a passenger inside the taxi and was yelling for help.

The 65-year-old taxi driver had been assaulted with a weapon and was bleeding from several wounds, according to police. Paramedics were called and the man was brought to Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Insp. Reg Hutchings with the Cape Breton Regional Police Service would not say what the weapon was.

Teen was a passenger

Hutchings said the teenager was arrested at the scene, but was also brought to the hospital for a minor cut to his hand.

The 13-year-old was remanded and will appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday morning to face charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two breaches of probation.

Hutchings said the two didn't know each other before the incident and the youth was picked up as a taxi fare.

The driver has since been released from the hospital but Hutchings said "it was a serious incident and the victim was very lucky."

Members from the Major Crime Unit/Identification unit were called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.