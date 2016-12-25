If you recently saw a man dressed suspiciously like Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation dumping sewage at a gas station in Lower Sackville, N.S., you were witnessing the Twelve Dares of Christmas.

Eric Anstey started a couple of weeks ago and shares video proof of his stunts on his Facebook page. He's raising money for a scholarship in his late cousin's name (details are also on his Facebook page). He spoke to CBC Radio's Maritime Noon and shared highlights so far:

Anstey's first dare left him a little cold. He was dared not to grow out a big bushy Santa beard, but to shave his own.

"Oh. As far as difficulty goes, I would say that was the hardest on an emotional level. I don't typically go without facial hair," he said.

Anstey took out the middle of his beard with the first stroke. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

Sporting a wig and a dress, Anstey lip-syncs Whitney Houston's I'm Every Woman.

Believe it or not, he's every woman. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

Hitting the strip mall parking lot, he ripped his shirt off Hulk Hogan-style and flexed his muscles as drivers steered safely away.

Top sirloin indeed. Anstey channels King Kong Bundy in this dare. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

It's cute to leave a glass of milk out for Santa, but not cool to tell him to drink four litres in 30 minutes.

"I tried awfully hard. I got about three litres or so, and then I had a little bit of a 'getting sick' scenario," he confessed. "Which — lucky for me — happened live on Facebook."

After recovering from his eruption, he girded himself and finished the dare.

"It's not the first time I've ever done that, which is weird, I guess. I tried once in high school because a bunch of my buddies bet me I couldn't," he said. "I thought it would be pretty easy, too, but it was not."

Somewhere around the third litre, milk stops doing a body good. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

In preparation for the coming winter storms, he packed his tub with ice and plunged into it for two shivery minutes as his family laughed.

Anstey contemplates the steps he's taken to lead him to this ice bath during dare No. 5. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

Here, Anstey dressed himself in an elf outfit, headed to Costco, and sang to shoppers. He went on a busy Saturday and thought he'd command the attention of customers, but they barely noticed him.

"I really only had one individual who took major notice," he said. "The man collecting money for the Salvation Army. You can hear him on the video — he was the person helping me sing the carols."

The trash can kept him company as he carolled at Costco. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

This dare saw him pay homage to Clark Griswold's ode to the silent majesty of a winter's morn, the clean, cool chill of holiday air, and a guy in a bathrobe emptying a chemical toilet into the sewer.

Anstey stood on the side of Sackville Drive in a bathrobe inspired by National Lampoon's Cousin Eddie — played by actor Randy Quaid — complete with a fur hat, a (fake) beer and a (fake) sewage hose.

While in Lower Sackville 😮 pic.twitter.com/5Qwy7QfLv5 — @Eastcoastsport1

"It was down on Sackville Drive, and the rain was cold," he told Maritime Noon. "[Drivers were] mostly supportive, I would say."

People beeped and raised a digit to him — mostly thumbs pointing up. Many recognized the scene from Christmas Vacation and shouted happily.

For his eighth dare, Anstey dressed as an elf again and joined a lively Zumba class, breaking out into holiday songs as the techno music drove the workout.

As a pumped-up elf, he joined a Zumba class. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

The dare with all the clauses: Anstey sought out Santa and Mrs. Claus and joined them for a three-way rendition of Christmas carols.

Anstey found a singing Santa and Mrs. Claus for this dare. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

Canada gets cold in the winter, and on desperate days we have all desperately grabbed for the hottest thing we can find to slow the freeze. For Anstey, it was the hottest pepper he could get.

Normally, Anstey even avoids ordering jalapenos on his nachos. "I absolutely do not like spicy food. It was excruciatingly painful."

He ate one habanero pepper. The feisty fruits are, according to the Scoville scale of hotness, very hot. Anstey agreed.

"I made a pretty rookie mistake for people that don't eat spice. I used a little bit of water," he said. "People tell me that is not what you should do."

Lemon juice and sour cream did not sooth his flaming mouth, and milk brought the spice down just a touch. "The biggest antidote I found was a piece of bread."

Perhaps he should have paired his dairy challenge with the hot pepper dare. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

Anstey likely did something never done before, as he squished himself into compression gear and a tutu and performed his rendition of the ballet Swan Lake on a moving sidewalk at the Halifax airport.

"Not a whole lot of ballerinas weigh 260 pounds," he said in the video proof he posted to Facebook. He then warmed up, although a leg stretch on the moving sidewalk nearly led to disaster.

While on online commenter praised his "grace and beauty," most people at the airport averted their eyes and gave the giant ballerina plenty of room.

Swans come in all sizes. Here, Anstey brings high culture to the Halifax airport. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

On Friday, he got his children to shave off his eyebrows.

A bunch of friends at work hatched the plot, pooled their money and dared him to shave his eyebrows. "I'm not super pumped about that one. I don't know what I look like without eyebrows, but I know it can't be that good-looking," he said before doing the deed.

"My wife is having a real hard time with that one."

Anstey tries to look surprised without the help of his eyebrows. (Courtesy Eric Anstey)

The shaving went smoothly.

He got two of his daughters to draw on new eyebrows, but prevented them from seeing what the other was up to. That left him with one caterpillar eyebrow and one silky half-eyebrow.

Rylee Sears Scholarship Fund

He's raising money for the Rylee Sears Scholarship Fund.

Rylee, Anstey's cousin, died at 16 after getting meningococcal meningitis last year. He was studying at Sackville High School and would have graduated next year.

Anstey said raising money for a good cause made all the dares easy.

"He was a pretty exceptional young fellow and he has been missed since the day he left. I didn't like the hot pepper at all, but I'd do that a thousand times if it meant doing something good in the name of Rylee."